3 University Presidents in Maryland Will Get Pay Raises

BALTIMORE (AP)- University presidents at three Maryland schools will be getting a raise.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the state university system's board is following the recommendations of a recent salary study. A consulting firm found that Maryland's university presidents were paid below their peers.

Wallace Loh, president of the University of Maryland, College Park, will get a $75,000 raise. He currently makes $600,000 a year. The salary was in the 43rd percentile.

University of Maryland, University College President Javier Miyares will get a $50,000 raise. He earned a salary of about $360,500. Salisbury University President Janet Dudley-Eshbach's salary of about $385,000 will increase by $20,000.

University system spokesman Mike Lurie said the pay increases will ensure the schools stay competitive.

