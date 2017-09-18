Two Escape Grasonville House Fire

GRASONVILLE, Md.- An adult and a child safely escaped a weekend house fire in Grasonville after a neighbor woke them up to alert them to it.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire broke out shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at the one-story home located at 102 Jewel Court.

A neighbor who happened to be driving by the scene witnessed smoke and alerted the occupants - who were napping - to leave the home, and then proceeded to dial 911. The neighbor was able to extinguish the fire prior to the arrival of Grasonville firefighters.

There were no reported injuries. Authorities said the fire caused an estimated $3,000 in damage to the home.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by an incendiary and had multiple points of origin on the exterior of the home.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.