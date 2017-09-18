Milford Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges, Including Shoplifting

MILFORD, Del. (WBOC) --The Milford Police Department has arrested a Milford woman wanted following multiple warrants for three separate incidents.

Police say Adreine D. Bennett, 34 of Milford, was taken into custody on Monday after a tip was received on her location. Police report Bennett was arrested after warrants were obtained in connection to a July shoplifting at a Walmart and two incidents in September for disorderly conduct at Peeble’s and Walmart on two separate dates. Bennett faces charges of 3rd Degree Conspiracy, Shoplifting, two counts of Offensive Touching, and two counts of Disorderly Conduct; she was also found to be wanted by the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas. The 34-year-old was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7 in Dover, where bail was set at $700.00 secured. Bennett is currently being held at the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution.