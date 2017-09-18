Milford Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges, Including Shopliftin - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges, Including Shoplifting

Posted: 09/18/2017 12:12:00 -04:00 Updated:
Adreine D. Bennett, 34; Photo Credit: Milford Police Department Adreine D. Bennett, 34; Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

MILFORD, Del. (WBOC) --The Milford Police Department has arrested a Milford woman wanted following multiple warrants for three separate incidents.  

Police say Adreine D. Bennett, 34 of Milford, was taken into custody on Monday after a tip was received on her location.  Police report Bennett was arrested after warrants were obtained in connection to a July shoplifting at a Walmart and two incidents in September for disorderly conduct at Peeble’s and Walmart on two separate dates.  Bennett faces charges of 3rd Degree Conspiracy, Shoplifting, two counts of Offensive Touching, and two counts of Disorderly Conduct; she was also found to be wanted by the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas. The 34-year-old was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7 in Dover, where bail was set at $700.00 secured. Bennett is currently being held at the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution. 

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices