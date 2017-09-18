8-Month-Old Injured in Millsboro Crash Dies

MILLSBORO, Del. (WBOC/AP) - Delaware State Police say the 8-month-old girl injured during a car crash last week has died.

Police said infant Elicha Saint Fleur was rushed to A.I. DuPont Hospital in Wilmington following the accident on . The crash happened around around 11:38 a.m. Wednesday on Betts Pond Road.

According to police reports, a 40-year-old Laurel man was driving west on the road with the baby in his car, when a 54-year-old Dagsboro man driving a dump truck was traveling in the opposite direction. Police said excessive speed on a wet roadway contributed to the car's failure to negotiate a curve, resulting in the car crossing over into oncoming traffic.

Police report the baby girl was "improperly secured" in a forward facing car seat in the car's backseat. She died as a result of her injuries Sunday at A.I. DuPont Hospital.

The 40-year-old driver of the car was properly restrained and transported by EMS to Beebe Healthcare where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, police said.

The 54-year-old dump truck driver was uninjured, according to police.

Troopers said no charges have been filed and that alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.