Easton Police Searching for Wanted Preston Man

EASTON, Md. - Easton Police are asking for the public's help to find a wanted man who drove away during a traffic stop.

Police say on September 15, 2017, around 9:00 am, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a 2008 Gray Ford Escape driven by 40-year-old Tony L. Murray of Preston, Md.

The officer asked Murray to turn off his vehicle, but the wanted man refused to obey commands and then hit the officer with the vehicle.

According to police, Murray then drove away and a police chase began ending at the intersection of Chapel and Gannon Roads. Murray was able to elude officers.

Easton Police Department have issued an new arrest warrant since the incident. Murray was already wanted in Caroline and Talbot Counties.

Murray frequently drives a 2008 Gray Ford Escape with Maryland registration 4CK4257.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, they’re asked to contact the Easton Police Department at (410) 822-1111.