Robbery Investigation Leads to Arrest of Milford Man

MILFORD, Del.- A Milford man has been arrested in connection to a robbery, police said.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a man was walking near Franklin and Marshall streets when he was approached by the suspect, later identified as Jorge L. Romero, who displayed a knife. Romero cut the man and attempted to take items from his pockets, but was unable to do so. He ran away when the man said he would call the cops, police said.

When police arrived, the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The victim told officers that he had seen Romero at Walmart earlier that night. Officers went to Walmart where they made contact with Romero. He was taken into custody without incident. A subsequent search determined he was in possession of drug paraphernalia and items that were stolen from Walmart, police said.

Romero was charged with shoplifting, criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempted robbery first degree, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony and assault second degree.

He was presented at Justice of the Peace Court #3 in Georgetown, where bail was set at $69,500 secured. Romero was committed to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction at the Sussex Correctional Institution.