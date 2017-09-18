Hogan Administration Awards $38.4 Million in Grants for Local Roads

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced his administration is awarding $38,390,961 in grants for local roads in municipalities and counties from Western Maryland to the Eastern Shore.

The grants are awarded by the Maryland Department of Transportation to jurisdictions based on the state’s formula for the distribution of Highway User Revenues (HURs). Among the counties receiving funding are Caroline County ($184,007.59), Dorchester County ($207,512.72), Queen Anne's County ($245,077.70), Somerset County ($130, 864.64), Talbot County ($150,781.77), Wicomico County ($302,540.73), and Worcester County ($239,620.96).

“Since the beginning of our administration, we have been committed to rebuilding Maryland’s infrastructure and investing in roads and bridges across the state,” said Hogan. “Local jurisdictions rely on these critical funds to address long-overdue projects that will make our roads more reliable and get Marylanders moving again.”

The $38.4 million in grants are in addition to the estimated $177 million in Highway User Revenues that Maryland counties and municipalities are set to receive in fiscal year 2018. These new funds for local roads are above and beyond Maryland’s current $8 billion six-year investment in state roads and bridges, according to the Hogan administration.

To be considered for the grant funds, county and municipal leaders had to sign and return the Transportation Grant Application Form. These signed applications certify that jurisdictions will participate in the grant and use the funds only on transportation projects. To view the grant distribution, visit here.