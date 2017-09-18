Ocean City Braces for Heavy Winds and Rain - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City Braces for Heavy Winds and Rain

Posted: 09/18/2017 16:12:00 -04:00 Updated:

Ocean City, Md. - As Hurricane Jose moves toward Delmarva, Ocean City is bracing for heavy wind and rain over the next few days.

The National Weather Service said waters will become rough as the storm moves past the coast, east of Delmarva.

The National Weather Service also said tropical storm conditions with winds sustained over 40 mph are likely on the open waters of the Atlantic over this time.

Visitors Joyce and David Burns from Fort Myers, Fla., said they will weather out the storm from their house, especially after their condo in Florida narrowly escaped Hurricane Irma.

"We wouldn't want to go through that experience again," said Mr. Burns.

"For your safety and everyone else's safety, you wouldn't want first responders trying to save you and risking their lives," said Mrs. Burns.

Ocean City Beach Patrol said heavy rip currents can become in issue in the aftermath of the storm.

Beach Patrol has 18 lifeguards on duty, and officials are urging beachgoers to make sure a lifeguard is on-duty nearby before they head into the waters.

"You gotta be careful when the water's going to be rough like this. With Jose coming up the coast, I know it's way out there, but who knows if it might take a quick turn," said Bob Banach of Ocean City, who spends his mornings on the beach.

Ocean City Beach Patrol said they will continue to monitor the weather as the storm develops. 

