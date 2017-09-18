12 People Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The Ocean City Police Department arrested 12 people in a human trafficking operation.

Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team, the Maryland State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations aided in the operation that happened over the span of three days, from September 14 to September 16.

According to the police report, detectives arrested the following individuals:

John E. Buffington, 27, of Alexandria, VA

Charged with prostitution

Released on personal recognizance

Obed E. Cabrera, 25, of Ocean City, MD

Charged with prostitution

Released on personal recognizance

Richard H. Campbell, 45, of Langhorne, PA

Charged with purchasing a non-controlled substance reasonably believed to be a controlled dangerous substance

Released on personal recognizance

Mark A. Defrank, 46, of Kennett Square, PA

Charged with prostitution

Released on personal recognizance

James G. Ehrisman, 33, of Berlin, MD

Charged with prostitution and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute

Released after posting a $10,000 bond

Douglas M. Entenman, 48, of Dover, DE

Charged with prostitution

Released on personal recognizance

Matthew E. Killam, 48, of Salisbury, MD

Charged with prostitution

Released on personal recognizance

Joseph H. Martini, 52, of Lancaster, PA

Charged with prostitution

Released on personal recognizance

George E. O’Neal, 60, of Bear, DE

Charged with prostitution

Released on personal recognizance

Michael S. Price, 42, of Ocean City, MD

Charged with prostitution

Released on personal recognizance

James H. Rasnake, 56, of Severn, MD

Charged with prostitution

Released on personal recognizance

Cristen R. Thomas, 34, of Cumberland, MD