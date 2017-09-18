Salisbury Woman Arrested for Stealing Washer, Dryer From Home - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Woman Arrested for Stealing Washer, Dryer From Home

Posted: 09/18/2017 16:38:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury woman has been arrested for stealing a washer and dryer from a home Friday, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said.

Lorraine Gregory, 33, was staying at a home on the 28000 block of Log Cabin Road. When the owner of the home arrived, he noticed that the appliances were missing, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, Gregory initially told deputies that she had taken them out to be repaired, but she finally admitted to removing them from the home and selling them.

Gregory was arrested and taken to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, Gregory was released on personal recognizance. 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Chesapeake Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project Begins

    Chesapeake Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project Begins

    09/18/2017 17:21:00 -04:002017-09-18 21:21:00 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-09-18 21:25:48 GMT
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for an expansion on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. The project includes adding a parallel to the Thimble Shoal Tunnel. Members of the Bridge-Tunnel Commissions and the public gatheredMore
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for an expansion on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. The project includes adding a parallel to the Thimble Shoal Tunnel. Members of the Bridge-Tunnel Commissions and the public gatheredMore

  • Council approves slight uptick to Delaware revenue forecast

    Council approves slight uptick to Delaware revenue forecast

    09/18/2017 16:55:00 -04:002017-09-18 20:55:00 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:57:16 GMT
    NEW CASTLE, Del. (Randall Chase, AP) - Delaware's official revenue forecast has grown slightly since lawmakers passed a $4.1 billion budget for this year in July. The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council on Monday boosted this year's revenueMore
    NEW CASTLE, Del. (Randall Chase, AP) - Delaware's official revenue forecast has grown slightly since lawmakers passed a $4.1 billion budget for this year in July. The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council on Monday boosted this year's revenueMore

  • Salisbury Woman Arrested for Stealing Washer, Dryer From Home

    Salisbury Woman Arrested for Stealing Washer, Dryer From Home

    09/18/2017 16:38:00 -04:002017-09-18 20:38:00 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:44:49 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    A Salisbury woman has been arrested for stealing a washer and dryer from a home Friday, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said.More
    A Salisbury woman has been arrested for stealing a washer and dryer from a home Friday, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices