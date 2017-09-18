Salisbury Woman Arrested for Stealing Washer, Dryer From Home

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury woman has been arrested for stealing a washer and dryer from a home Friday, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said.

Lorraine Gregory, 33, was staying at a home on the 28000 block of Log Cabin Road. When the owner of the home arrived, he noticed that the appliances were missing, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, Gregory initially told deputies that she had taken them out to be repaired, but she finally admitted to removing them from the home and selling them.

Gregory was arrested and taken to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, Gregory was released on personal recognizance.