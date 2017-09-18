Council approves slight uptick to Delaware revenue forecast

NEW CASTLE, Del. (Randall Chase, AP) - Delaware's official revenue forecast has grown slightly since lawmakers passed a $4.1 billion budget for this year in July.



The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council on Monday boosted this year's revenue estimate by about $31 million compared to June's projections.



That number does not include more than $200 million in new fees and taxes that lawmakers built into this year's budget after the council's June estimate. It does include an $11 million uptick in projected personal income taxes and more money from limited partnerships and limited liability companies.



A $20 million decrease in estimated abandoned property refunds was offset by a $19 million increase in projected corporate income tax refunds.



Those factors also led the council to bump up its revenue estimate for next fiscal year by $63 million.