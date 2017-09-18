Animal Shelter Fills Up After Taking in Dogs from Hurricane Irma - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A private plane landing in Cambridge this afternoon had ten passengers that made people like Peggy Lewis especially curious.

"Is somebody famous coming?" said Lewis. "They said it was animals being shipped in from Florida."

Baywater Animal Rescue welcomed ten dogs from an overflowing animal shelter close to where Hurricane Irma hit. It's ten dogs they'll take hoping to make a difference.

"A lot of local places are sending donations. Everybody's hoping to make space if they can," said Baywater Rescue's Animal Care Manager, Susan Sexton.

Sexton says with just three kennels available, the dogs will have to double up on space.

"It's somewhat inconvenient but we're going to rely on community members to foster some of these dogs," Sexton said.

The shelter says they're also low on supplies especially dog food, and with adoptions significantly down compared to last year - it's not an ideal situation.

"Just a group of dogs we can get into homes soon after everything they've been through," Sexton said.

Homes that hopefully come very soon.

"I'd like to go to the shelter to see what's brought in," Lewis said with a laugh.

 

