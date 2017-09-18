Dover Panel To Examine Schwartz Revival

DOVER, Del. -- A city panel in Dover will look at a potential path to re-open the Schwartz Center for the Arts, which closed down in June because of lagging ticket sales.

The working group will look at a possible model for a revitalized Schwartz. The building is owned by Wesley College and Delaware State University, though officials at Wesley have indicated the school does want the theater to be successful but does not want to subsidize operations there.

Members of Dover's Art Community like Charles Guerin, executive director of the Biggs Museum of American Art, said the Schwartz, along with other locations like the museum and library, are cornerstones for the arts in Dover.

"If we're really interested in a flourishing community, we need those cultural anchors downtown," he said.

Todd Stonesifer, a member of the Schwartz's board of director, said programming at the theater needs to be "extremely diverse."

"Everybody needs to be included. Everybody needs a seat at the table," he said.

Some people believe the Schwartz should focus itself primarily on community-based programming.

"There's a lot of people in the community who are entertainers so to say and they need a place to showcase their talent," said Audrey Hankerson of Dover.

Still, some people, like Pat Hudson of Milford, believe the Schwartz Center should return to its roots.

"I would love to see it go back to being a movie theater," she said.