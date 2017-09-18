Little Creek Dog Park Nears Completion - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Little Creek Dog Park Nears Completion

LITTLE CREEK, Del. -- Progress has been made on the new dog park in Little Creek.

Fences have been erected in the area of the dog park, which is located next to the post office.

The project, which cost roughly $35,000, was partially funded through money granted by Kent County's Levy Court, could be completed next month.

