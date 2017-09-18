Newark Finds Funding for Pedestrian Bridge Project

NEWARK, De. -- Newark City Council voted last week to end the city’s longstanding project to create a pedestrian and bicycle bridge connecting two parks in the Newark area; but tonight, Newark City Council reinstated the project after new found funding.

The city's plan is to build a bridge over White Clay Creek along Paper Mill Road using state and federal funds. The project was threatened this month when updated cost estimates revealed a $750,000 funding shortfall.

County Executive Matt Meyer offered to match any commitment from the City of Newark up to $200,000 in county funding to keep the project alive. His offer came after the project was voted to end last week. Many state and local officials, and others responded with new funding commitments to keep the project moving forward after it had been voted down.

“The Charles Emerson Bridge project is a critical commuting and recreation link for pedestrians and bicyclists in the Newark area, and I am pleased that the county’s offer to match local dollars moved this project forward,” Meyer said in the statement. “This is a great example of federal-state-county-city collaboration, and we look forward to future opportunities to leverage limited taxpayer resources to honest, transparent and efficient outcomes.”

County Council member Timothy Sheldon added: “I am pleased to be able to help the people of the 9th District by supporting the construction of a dedicated biking and walking bridge that will make the public so much safer than walking over a bridge that has to be shared with everything from cars to 18 wheelers."