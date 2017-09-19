Strong Arm Robbery at Mardela Springs Dollar General

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - Maryland State Police are searching for a man they said robbed a Dollar General in Mardela Springs Monday night, authorities said.

According to police, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to the Dollar General on Branch Street around 9 p.m. Monday to investigate a reported strong arm robbery.

Police said the suspect is described as a light skin, African American male wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, and dark shoes. The suspect is also bald with a muscular build and about 5'8".

No word on what was stolen or if there were any injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Or contact the lead investigator at Jason.Ramey@Maryland.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.