Police: One Hurt After Car, School Bus Collide Near Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del.- Delaware State Police say one person had to be rushed to the hospital for injuries sustained in a crash between a car and a school bus Tuesday morning north of Smyrna.

Troopers said the incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on southbound DuPont Parkway (US13) at Black Diamond Road. Police said one person sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Christiana Hospital.

The southbound lanes of US13 have been closed at Black Diamond Road and commuters are asked to find alternate routes of travel.

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit will be taking over the investigation and further details will be released at its conclusion, police said.