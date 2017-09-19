Md. Pharmacy School Cancels Classes on Growing Medical Marijuana

Pharmacy School Cancels Classes on Growing Medical Marijuana - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

BALTIMORE (AP)- The University of Maryland's pharmacy school has canceled classes on growing medical marijuana.

According to media reports, the university appears to be concerned about how the Trump Administration will enforce federal marijuana laws.

Medical marijuana has been legalized in nearly 30 states, including Maryland. And Maryland state law requires workers who are employed by growers, processors, dispensaries and laboratories to have training in their areas.

But the White House has not indicated how it will handle enforcement of federal laws that still classify the drug alongside heroin and LSD.

School officials said they canceled classes after consulting with the office of Maryland's attorney general.

The classes were initially scheduled to start in August. They offered basic and advanced certifications in areas that included cultivation, assessment and laboratory standards.

