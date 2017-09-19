SR 1 Closed Between Bethany Beach and Dewey Beach

INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation says a breach in the dunes near Conquest Road has occurred and SR 1 northbound and southbound - including the Indian River Inlet Bridge - is closed between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach.

The northbound detour from Bethany follows Route 26 westbound to US 113 northbound onto Route 24 eastbound and return to SR 1. The detour southbound leaves SR 1 at Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach and heads westbound onto US 113 southbound to Route 26 eastbound and back to SR 1.

The posting will be in effect until the water has receded to a safe travel level, according to DelDOT.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution on roads, pay attention to barricades, and do not drive through standing water. If you see a flooded roadway ahead, turn around and take an alternate route to your destination.

Drivers are encouraged to call the following numbers to report any travel or traffic related issues: Dial #77 from any cellphone in Delaware; (302) 659-4600 or 1-800-324-8379. Please dial 911 for emergencies.