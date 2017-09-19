Gansler Says he Will Not Run for Md. Governor - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler says he will not run for governor.

Published reports quoted Gansler as saying he has no plans to enter the crowded Democratic primary for next year's election.

Gansler unsuccessfully ran against then-Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown in the 2014 Democratic primary for governor.

He is now a partner in the Washington law firm of Buckley Sandler. Gansler served eight years as Maryland's attorney general. He also was Montgomery County's state's attorney for eight years.

