Lawsuit: Dean vs. Berlin Vol. Fire Co.

Posted: 09/19/2017

Jeffrey J. Dean of Salisbury, Md., and a former paramedic/firefighter with the Berlin Vol. Fire Company in Berlin Md., has filed a federal lawsuit against the company alleging a violation of his federal civil rights. Below is a copy of the 21-page suit. 

