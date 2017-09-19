Hogan: Health Care law Repeal Doesn't Work for Maryland - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hogan: Health Care law Repeal Doesn't Work for Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Gov. Larry Hogan says a revived Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act won't work for Maryland.

Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Tuesday the Graham-Cassidy health care bill would "cost our state over $2 billion annually while directly jeopardizing the health care of our citizens."

The effort to repeal the health care law in Washington has taken on new life after it seemed all but dead earlier this summer.

The bill would replace much of former President Barack Obama's law with block grants to states. It would give states wide leeway on spending the money, and would cut and reshape Medicaid.

Hogan says the law needs to be fixed in a way that protects Marylanders coverage and stops rates from skyrocketing.

