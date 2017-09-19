Driver Sentenced in Deadly Worcester County Crash

SNOW HILL, Md.- A 19-year-old man accused of killing his passenger in a 2016 drunken driving crash in Worcester County will spend 18 months behind bars.

Timothy Nicholas Gingrich of Laurel, Md., and formally of Greenbackville, Va., pleaded guilty in May to negligent homicide by auto while under the influence. On Aug. 22, Gingrich was sentenced by a Worcester County Circuit Court judge to five years in prison with all but 18 months suspended.

According to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, Gingrich was the driver of a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle crash in Pocomoke City on Sept. 10, 2016. Killed in the crash was Gingrich's passenger, 21-year-old Logan Moloy, of Salisbury, Md.

The ensuing investigation found that Gingrich was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was traveling well above the 40 mile per hour speed limit, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Court records show that in June - just weeks after his guilty plea in connection with the crash - Gingrich was arrested for possession of marijuana of 10 grams or more. A trial date for that charge is set for Oct. 10 in Worcester County District Court.