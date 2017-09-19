Wicomico County Inmate Shocked & Burned During Work Assignment

SALISBURY, Md. - Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Wicomico County Landfill for a person who received an electrical shock and was burned.

The victim, 36-year-old James Blodgett, an inmate at the Wicomico County Detention Center was on a work assignment at the landfill. While mowing the lawn, Blodgett came into contact with a guide wire from an electric pole.

The guide wire was in contact with a live electric wire, which ignited the mower on fire.

Other inmates on the work assignment used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

Delmarva Power responded to deactivate the electric wire.

Blodgett was transported to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center.

Police say they are looking into the investigation.