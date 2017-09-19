Surveillance Photos Released in Dover Dollar General Robbery

DOVER, De. -- Delaware State Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect and car in connection to a robbery that happened in the Dollar General south of Dover earlier this month.

According to police, a male suspect entered the Dollar General located on Gateway South Boulevard September 4th and paid for a pack of cigarettes. Troopers said that as the cash register was open, the suspect reached over and began pulling money from it.

Police said the employee tried to stop the man, but he grabbed her arm and then removed an undisclosed amount of cash with his other hand before leaving the store. The clerk was not injured, and no weapon was displayed during the robbery.

The suspect was described as white male, 5’05”-5’08” tall, short black hair with a goatee. Police said he was last seen wearing black shorts, white T-shirt, black baseball hat, and black sunglasses, and was also possibly operating a small dark colored SUV as shown in the surveillance photos.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, they are asked to contact Detective T. Ford at 302-698-8569. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or by submitting a tip online.