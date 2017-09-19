Grasonville Man Charged For Arson

GRASONVILLE, Md.- Deputy state fire marshals have arrested a man in connection to an arson in Grasonville.

Sean Nicholas Murphy, 27, was taken into custody at his home on Caspian Drive Monday night.

The fire occurred on Sept. 17, at an occupied single family home on Jewel Court, fire officials said.

According to officials, the fire was intentionally set in multiple locations on the exterior of the home. A neighbor driving by saw smoke and alerted two people who were sleeping inside.

The occupants, a 76-year-old woman and her granddaughter, were able to get out of the home safely. The neighbor called 9-1-1 and was able to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused an estimated $3,000 in damages.

During the investigation, deputy state fire marshals determined that Murphy intentionally poured gasoline and set multiple fires on the exterior of the home.

After questioning and the execution of a search and seizure warrant, Murphy was transported to Queen Anne's Detention Center and charged with first degree arson, two counts of reckless endangerment, first degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property over $1,000. He was held on no bond.

If convicted of all charges, Murphy faces a maximum penalty of 48 years in prison and/or $67,500 in fines.