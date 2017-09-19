Woman Arrested For DUI After Leaving Hebron School - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Woman Arrested For DUI After Leaving Hebron School

HEBRON, Md.- A Mardela Springs woman has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Deputies received a report of an intoxicated driver who had just left a county school around 2:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies located the car on Route 50 and witnessed a traffic violation, the sheriff's office said.

According to deputies, the driver, 39-year-old Tara Taylor, had been drinking. Taylor failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

She was charged with driving while under the influence, driving under the influence while transporting a minor and other related traffic charges. 

