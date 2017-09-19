Suspicious Letters sent to Ocean City businesses - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Suspicious Letters sent to Ocean City businesses

OCEAN CITY, Md--The Fire Marshal’s Office is advising Ocean City business owners to be on the lookout for strange handwritten letters. Ocean City  says some of the strange letters were arson threats.  

Some in Ocean City are questioning why these letters were originally sent.  

 Susan Jones the Executive Director of the Hotel-Motel Restaurant Association is advising all Ocean City businesses to speak up if they receive a suspicious letter.

 “We are definitely concerned about these. We are really just advising everyone if they are receiving them to immediately contact the Fire Marshal's Office, because those are the guys who can delve a little deeper, says Jones.”

According to the fire marshal’s office, the Sahara Motel on Baltimore Avenue received a suspicious letter from a Washington, D.C. address.

WBOC contacted the motel, but management refused to comment.

If anyone receives a suspicious letter, contact the Fire Marshal’s office and do not open the letter.

