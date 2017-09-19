Talbot County Leads Fight Against Drug Addiction



EASTON, Md. - There was purple, purple, purple as people gathered Monday night at the Talbot County Courthouse to shine a light on a clear message.

"That's just one piece of this message," said Sheriff Joe Gamble, who gave a speech at the event.

He say Talbot Goes Purple is a project sending a message to kids like Claire Dowd, a senior at Easton High School, who says she's been a witness to drug addiction through social media.

Dowd says by joining the purple movement, she hopes to save lives.

"That is just the best ending of it all," Dowd said.

The message is for the community too.

"When I think about it too long, I get choked up," Gamble said.

Gamble spearheaded the project. He says from signs in Oxford, painted light bulbs in St. Michaels to purple lights glowing in Easton, the county is now leading by example.

"We have other counties reaching out to us now, so we're going to start meeting with other counties," Gamble said.

It's a project for the kids and the community with a message that will last for quite some time.

"For the next ten years, we're going to make a contribution - a financial contribution and time contribution to make sure this is going to be an ongoing event," said community member Reza Jafari.

Jafari says he's helping out in hopes the message will spread beyond just Talbot County.

"We want to make sure that the outcomes are being shared with the communities all over the state," Jafari said.

A message with a bright and purple future.