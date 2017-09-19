Talbot County Leads Fight Against Drug Addiction - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Talbot County Leads Fight Against Drug Addiction

Posted: 09/19/2017 20:07:00 -04:00 Updated:


EASTON, Md. - There was purple, purple, purple as people gathered Monday night at the Talbot County Courthouse to shine a light on a clear message.

"That's just one piece of this message," said Sheriff Joe Gamble, who gave a speech at the event.

He say Talbot Goes Purple is a project sending a message to kids like Claire Dowd, a senior at Easton High School, who says she's been a witness to drug addiction through social media.

Dowd says by joining the purple movement, she hopes to save lives.

"That is just the best ending of it all," Dowd said.

The message is for the community too.

"When I think about it too long, I get choked up," Gamble said.

Gamble spearheaded the project. He says from signs in Oxford, painted light bulbs in St. Michaels to purple lights glowing in Easton, the county is now leading by example.

"We have other counties reaching out to us now, so we're going to start meeting with other counties," Gamble said.

It's a project for the kids and the community with a message that will last for quite some time.

"For the next ten years, we're going to make a contribution - a financial contribution and time contribution to make sure this is going to be an ongoing event," said community member Reza Jafari.

Jafari says he's helping out in hopes the message will spread beyond just Talbot County.

"We want to make sure that the outcomes are being shared with the communities all over the state," Jafari said.

A message with a bright and purple future.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Unemployment Rate Rises to 4.9 Percent

    Delaware Unemployment Rate Rises to 4.9 Percent

    09/19/2017 19:52:00 -04:002017-09-19 23:52:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-09-20 00:20:27 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- Delaware's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.9 percent in August.The Delaware Department of Labor said in its monthly report on Thursday that the state experienced its fourth increase to the unemployment rate in fivMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Delaware's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.9 percent in August.The Delaware Department of Labor said in its monthly report on Thursday that the state experienced its fourth increase to the unemployment rate in fivMore

  • Talbot County Leads Fight Against Drug Addiction

    Talbot County Leads Fight Against Drug Addiction

    09/19/2017 20:07:00 -04:002017-09-20 00:07:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-09-20 00:12:41 GMT
    There was purple, purple, purple as people gathered Monday night at the Talbot County Courthouse to shine a light on a clear message.More
    There was purple, purple, purple as people gathered Monday night at the Talbot County Courthouse to shine a light on a clear message.More

  • Suspicious Letters sent to Ocean City businesses

    Suspicious Letters sent to Ocean City businesses

    09/19/2017 19:13:00 -04:002017-09-19 23:13:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 19 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-09-19 23:21:49 GMT
    The Fire Marshal’s Office is advising Ocean City business owners to be on the lookout for strange handwritten letters. The town says some of the strange letters were arson threats.More
    The Fire Marshal’s Office is advising Ocean City business owners to be on the lookout for strange handwritten letters. The town says some of the strange letters were arson threats.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices