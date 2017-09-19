Delaware Unemployment Rate Rises to 4.9 Percent - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Unemployment Rate Rises to 4.9 Percent

Posted: 09/19/2017 19:52:00 -04:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.9 percent in August.

The Delaware Department of Labor said in its monthly report on Thursday that the state experienced its fourth increase to the unemployment rate in five months, which is higher than the national average of 4.4 percent in August.

Kent County had the highest individual unemployment rate of Delaware's three counties at 6 percent. New Castle County had 5.3 percent and Sussex County had 4.3 percent. 

According to the Department of Labor, the healthcare and hospitality industries saw growth during the previous 12 months.

