Gillespie, Northam Spar Over Taxes, Trump - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Gillespie, Northam Spar Over Taxes, Trump

Posted: 09/20/2017 04:38:00 -04:00 Updated:
Ed Gillespie, left, and Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, right Ed Gillespie, left, and Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, right

McLEAN, Va. - (AP) The two major party candidates in Virginia's closely watched race for governor are arguing over taxes, President Donald Trump and what the state should do with its numerous Confederate statues.

Republican Ed Gillespie said at a debate in Northern Virginia on Tuesday that he's the only candidate with a sense of urgency and the right policies, which include cutting taxes to improve the state's economy, which he said is floundering.

Democrat Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam said he's the best positioned to build on successes of current Gov. Terry McAuliffe to take Virginia to the "next level."

It was the second of three planned debates. Virginia one of only two states electing governors in 2017. The contest is getting national attention as a potential early referendum on Trump.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Gillespie, Northam Spar Over Taxes, Trump

    Gillespie, Northam Spar Over Taxes, Trump

    09/20/2017 04:38:00 -04:002017-09-20 08:38:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 4:39 AM EDT2017-09-20 08:39:32 GMT
    Ed Gillespie, left, and Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, rightEd Gillespie, left, and Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, right
    The two major party candidates in Virginia's closely watched race for governor are arguing over taxes, President Donald Trump and what the state should do with its numerous Confederate statues.More
    The two major party candidates in Virginia's closely watched race for governor are arguing over taxes, President Donald Trump and what the state should do with its numerous Confederate statues.More

  • Del. Gov. to Sign Cancer Insurance Bill

    Del. Gov. to Sign Cancer Insurance Bill

    09/20/2017 04:36:00 -04:002017-09-20 08:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 4:37 AM EDT2017-09-20 08:37:16 GMT
    Cancer patients in Delaware will soon have more treatment option under legislation being signed by Gov. John Carney.More
    Cancer patients in Delaware will soon have more treatment option under legislation being signed by Gov. John Carney.More

  • 39 Arrests in Smyrna Street Drug Operation

    39 Arrests in Smyrna Street Drug Operation

    09/20/2017 04:11:00 -04:002017-09-20 08:11:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-09-20 08:29:48 GMT
    Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.
    A major investigation into a street drug operation in Smyrna leads to the arrest of 39 people, authorities said.More
    A major investigation into a street drug operation in Smyrna leads to the arrest of 39 people, authorities said.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices