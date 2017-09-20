Man Freed After Prosecutors Say he Didn't Commit '04 Murder - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Freed After Prosecutors Say he Didn't Commit '04 Murder

Posted: 09/20/2017 08:34:00 -04:00 Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- A Baltimore man is free after spending 13 years in prison for a murder that prosecutors now say he didn't commit.

Thirty-three-year-old Lamar Johnson was granted a new trial and released.

The judge's decision followed the emergence of new witnesses who say Johnson was not the gunman in a 2004 murder.

Johnson's conviction was based on a nickname. Witnesses told police after the death of Carlos Sawyer that the shooter went by a particular nickname, which prosecutors declined to reveal.

Johnson's attorneys said he was misidentified. During his trial, witnesses said he simply resembled the shooter.

Johnson pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence. The Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project, a nonprofit at The George Washington University, worked on Johnson's case for seven years.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices