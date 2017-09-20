2 Juveniles Arrested After Trooper-involved Shooting in Wicomico Co.

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police say no one was injured in a trooper-involved shooting that occurred during a foot pursuit of two young car theft suspects in Wicomico County.

The male suspects are 16 and 17 years of age, respectively, and are both from Salisbury. They are currently being charged as juveniles and therefore are not being identified, according to police.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates that just after midnight Wednesday, a state trooper from the Salisbury Barrack was patrolling northbound on Route 12 when a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Equinox crossed the centerline and veered toward him, almost striking his patrol car. The trooper turned around, activated his emergency equipment and attempted to stop the vehicle, police said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and the trooper reported to the barrack that he was in pursuit. A check of the vehicle’s tag number by the barrack indicated the tag was stolen, police said. Two other troopers heard the pursuing trooper report he was heading in the direction of Washington Street in Salisbury and they attempted to intercept the vehicle there.

Police said that when they arrived in the area, the two troopers saw two people, later identified as the suspects, fleeing on foot. The troopers ordered the suspects to stop but they refused and a foot pursuit ensued through several backyards on Washington Street, according to investigators.

Police said that one of the troopers pursuing one of the suspects saw him reach to the area of his waistband as he was running. Believing the suspect may have been reaching for a gun, the trooper fired one shot from his department-issued pistol, investigators said. The suspect was not hit and surrendered, according to police.

The second suspect was taken into custody without incident a short distance away by Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

While the suspects were being processed, relatives of one of them contacted the barrack and reported their wallets and cash had been taken from their vehicle. The suspect had been at their home earlier in the night, according to police.

Investigators have confirmed the registration plate was stolen in Cambridge several days ago. They confirmed the Chevrolet Equinox was reported stolen to the Salisbury Police Department on Sept. 16.

MSP crime scene technicians have processed the scene. A gun has not been recovered, police said. Technicians did recover a cellphone and a bag of suspected marijuana, according to investigators.

The thefts are being investigated by troopers and criminal investigators from the Salisbury Barrack.

The MSP Homicide Unit is investigating the trooper-involved shooting. The Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Unit will also be conducting an investigation, as is procedure.

The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, which is also state police procedure.