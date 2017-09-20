Centreville Man in Critical Condition After Lighting Himself on Fire

CENTREVILLE, Md.- A Centreville, Md. man is in critical condition after he set himself on fire after an argument, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

An investigation into the incident shows that shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, the man intentionally poured gasoline on his body and lit himself on fire following a domestic dispute. The fire spread to the exterior of a car that was near the man.

The fire was put out before emergency responders arrived. The man took himself to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, where he was treated for second-degree thermal burns on his chest, right arm and neck. He was later transferred to John's Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Aside from damage to himself, fire officials estimate the fire caused $1,000 in property damage.