Suspect Sought in Salisbury Dollar General Robbery

SALISBURY, Md.- Police are looking for a man who punched an employee in the face during the early Tuesday evening robbery of the Dollar General store at 1005 N. Salisbury Blvd. in Salisbury.

Salisbury police said the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. According to polcie, the investigation revealed that after walking into the store, the suspect began selecting several items as he walked around. The suspect then got into the checkout line, where the store employee was waiting on other customers. Police said that as the employee opened the cash register to make change for another customer, the suspect reached over the counter in an effort to steal money from the cash register.

The employee attempted to block the suspect from getting into the register and the suspect punched the employee once on the right side of her face, according to investigators.

The suspect was able to steal an undisclosed amount of cash prior to fleeing the store on foot in an unknown direction.

The employee was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where she was treated for minor non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The suspect is described as black, 30-40 years of age, approximately 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, wearing a black hooded jacket and dark colored

jeans.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are requesting anyone with information to contact the Salisbury Police Department 410-548-3113 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.