Increased Weekend Traffic Expected at Bay Bridge Due to Sunfest

Posted: 09/20/2017 11:40:00 -04:00 Updated:
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Sept. 21, through Sunday, Sept. 24, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The MDTA said it will monitor traffic conditions throughout the weekend and, weather permitting, implement two-way operations (when one lane of eastbound traffic travels on the westbound span) on the westbound span to help alleviate potential eastbound delays.

For motorists' safety, two-way will not be implemented in inclement weather. The MDTA encourages motorists to travel off-peak. The MDTA said the best times to travel this weekend are: Thursday and Friday – before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m. Saturday – before 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Sunday – before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.  

For statewide traffic conditions, visit md511.org. 

