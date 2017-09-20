Increased Weekend Traffic Expected at Bay Bridge Due to Sunfest

STEVENSVILLE, Md.- Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge , Sept. 21, through , Sept. 24, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The MDTA said it will monitor traffic conditions throughout the weekend and, weather permitting, implement two-way operations (when one lane of eastbound traffic travels on the westbound span) on the westbound span to help alleviate potential eastbound delays.

For motorists' safety, two-way will not be implemented in inclement weather. The MDTA encourages motorists to travel off-peak. The MDTA said the best times to travel this weekend are: and – before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m. – before 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m. – before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.



For statewide traffic conditions, visit md511.org.



For more about Sunfest click here.