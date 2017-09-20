Court Mulls Appeal in Killing of Georgetown Police Officer - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Court Mulls Appeal in Killing of Georgetown Police Officer

Posted: 09/20/2017 13:44:00 -04:00
Derrick Powell was sentenced to death for killing Georgetown Police Officer Chad Spicer in 2009 (Source: WBOC) Derrick Powell was sentenced to death for killing Georgetown Police Officer Chad Spicer in 2009 (Source: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Delaware's Supreme Court is mulling an appeal by a convicted killer serving life in prison for shooting to death a Georgetown police officer.

The justices heard arguments Wednesday in an appeal by Derrick Powell, who initially was sentenced to death for the 2009 killing of 28-year-old Georgetown police officer Chad Spicer. Powell, originally of Cumberland, Md., was resentenced to life in prison after Delaware's death penalty was declared unconstitutional.

Defense attorneys argue that a Superior Court judge erred last year in rejecting Powell's motion for post-conviction relief.

In that motion, Powell's attorneys claimed, among other things, that trial prosecutors violated his rights in failing to disclose the existence of a witness who may have been helpful to the defense until the state and defense had rested their cases and the jury was waiting to hear closing arguments.

Spicer was struck in the face by a single bullet as he sat in the passenger seat of a police cruiser following the pursuit of a car carrying Powell and two other men. The pursuit began after Powell shot at a drug dealer he was trying to rob in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant, according to court records.

 

 

