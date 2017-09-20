Dover Police Arrest Three for Possession of Drugs & Firearms

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department have arrested three people on drug and firearms charges during a traffic stop.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Saulsbury Road and West North Street after the vehicle was seen leaving an apartment at Par Haven Drive.

During the stop, officers discovered 1.5 grams of marijuana on the driver, Brentney Birkett (23) and 124 bags of heroin on Anthony Clark (18). A third passenger, Michael Taylor (19), was also taken into custody during the traffic stop.

Officers executed a search warrant at the apartment on Par Haven Drive and discovered a loaded .380 handgun, belonging to Taylor.

All three were arrested without incident.

The investigation was assisted by the Dover Police Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit with assistance from Delaware Probation and Parole.