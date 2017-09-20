7 Sought in Attack on University Students at Salisbury Cook Out - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

7 Sought in Attack on University Students at Salisbury Cook Out

Posted: 09/20/2017 15:16:00 -04:00

SALISBURY, Md.- Police are asking the public's help in identifying seven suspects who attacked a group of Salisbury University students at the Cook Out restaurant on the city's south side over the weekend. 

Salisbury Police Capt. Rich Kaiser said that at around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the restaurant, located at 1115 S. Salisbury Blvd., for a report of a "large crowd and a large fight."

Kaiser said there were about 300 people on the property - 150 inside and another 150 outside - and three men who had suffered "serious facial injuries" in a fight that occurred while they were in car in the drive-thru.

Kaiser said that "for no apparent reason" seven suspects, all described as black males wearing white T-shirts, began jumping on the victims' car. When the students got out of the car, the suspects assaulted them while one of the suspects recorded the assault on a video camera.

The assault ended when police arrived on the scene. 
 
Kaiser said one of the victims was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center before being taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was treated and released. The second victim was taken to PRM and then to George Washington University Hospital. The third victim was also taken to PRMC where he was treated and released.
 
Kaiser said the suspects fled in a copper-colored car. Anyone who may have recorded the attack on their phone is asked to call Salisbury police at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.
 
To date, Cook Out has not given police the surveillance video footage that they requested, according to Kaiser. He also said there is "no indication" that the attack was gang-related. 
 

 

 

