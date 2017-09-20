Police Investigating Suspicious Package in Rehoboth Beach - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigating Suspicious Package in Rehoboth Beach

Posted: 09/20/2017 16:51:00 -04:00

 

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate after a suspicious package was found at a shopping center on Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach.

According to police, the item was a suitcase left inside the Bon Worth clothing store in Lighthouse Plaza. Only clothing was found inside the suitcase.

Some stores were evacuated as a precaution, but the area is now reopen. 

Police are still investigating the incident. 

