Police Investigating Suspicious Package in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate after a suspicious package was found at a shopping center on Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach.

According to police, the item was a suitcase left inside the Bon Worth clothing store in Lighthouse Plaza. Only clothing was found inside the suitcase.

Some stores were evacuated as a precaution, but the area is now reopen.

Police are still investigating the incident.

WBOC will continue to update you as we learn more about this incident.