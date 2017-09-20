Crisfield Bans Together to Fight Opioid Epidemic - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Crisfield Bans Together to Fight Opioid Epidemic

Posted: 09/20/2017 16:50:00 -04:00
CRISFIELD, Md.- Crisfield is coming together to put an end to the opioid epidemic plaguing the town.  Folks gathered at the library on Monday evening to share stories, learn more and simply start a conversation about what needs to be done to further help those in need.

"There was parents in here that have children out there now. I wanted to hear from them and I did. And we got great information. We know it's all around the country, we know that. But it's our home town and that was the main key tonight. Let's push our town. Maybe we can be the first town to cure this," Crisfield City Councilman, Erik Emely said.

Emely has spear-headed the fight against the disease. He reached out to people via Facebook to invite them out. One of the main things discussed was the need for support.

"Stick with them, hold their hands, guide them. Keep in touch with them. If they go to rehab and come back home and nobody's watching them or staying with them, we might lose them again," Emely said.

Among those at the meeting was Kurt Hohman. Hohman has been battling addiction for most of his life, starting to use drugs at 12-years-old.

"I used because I was hurting, when I starting using I felt broken, after I felt broken I felt discarded by the world," Hohman said.

Now six months sober, Hohman accredits his success to his support system. He hopes to inspire others and to be there for those who need help.

"If any body needs help and knows who I am, find me, I'll help you. I'll help you. I'll be there for you. I'll do anything I can to help you and support you," Hohman said.

Emely explained that churches are planning to open up offices so people who need assistance can come to. He also hopes to take the issue to the county and eventually the state level, in hopes of getting a rehab center built near Crisfield one day.

