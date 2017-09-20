Hurlock Police Investigating Shooting



HURLOCK, Md. - The gunshot holes in Jessica Webster's home are a scary reminder of a night she'd rather forget.

"Definitely a very scary night," Webster said.

On august 31st around 11 p.m., Webster and a friend were outside checking her AC unit. That's when she says she saw flashes coming from across the street. Those flashes turned out to be six bullets. Webster called 9-1-1.

"Within minutes, the entire street was blocked up with police cars," Webster said.

Now, almost three weeks later with a police investigation still ongoing, Webster says her family is doing okay but is staying cautious.

"My 13 year-old daughter is a bit scared," Webster said. "I find that she does not spend a lot of time outside anymore."

Hurlock Police Chief Les Hutton says the incident is highly unusual for a small town like Hurlock.

"So unusual for this town so its on the top of our list," Hutton said.

Hutton says even with Webster's case and a recent uptick in petty thefts in town, there's no need to worry.

"It's nothing that we can't overcome together," Hutton said.

But Hutton says people should stay wary.

"Policing is a two way street," he said. "It's us and the community and we have to work together."

Words that Webster says she'll follow as she waits for answers soon.

"We're not going to cower in fear and we're going to go about our daily business and do what we're supposed to do," Webster said.

Chief Hutton also says the recent increase in petty thefts stems mainly from the fact that people are leaving their cars unlocked. He's asking the community to stay vigilant and keep their personal belongings locked up and safe.