Police: Suspect in Custody After a Robbery at PNC Bank

A major investigation into a street drug operation in Smyrna, Del. has led to the arrest of 39 people, authorities said.
A reward for a man who escaped from the grounds of a Maryland psychiatric hospital has been doubled to $10,000.
A major highway in Sussex County was shut down for hours after heavy surf and high tide caused a dune to breach.
The water spilled onto Route One and flooded both directions of the highway. DelDOT says shutting down the highway was a matter of safety.More
The water spilled onto Route One and flooded both directions of the highway. DelDOT says shutting down the highway was a matter of safety.More
A 21-year-old from Queen Anne's County has been sentenced for causing a deadly crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge last April.
The Fire Marshal's Office is advising Ocean City business owners to be on the lookout for strange handwritten letters. Ocean City says some of the strange letters were arson threats.