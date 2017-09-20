Police: Suspect in Custody After a Robbery at PNC Bank - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Suspect in Custody After a Robbery at PNC Bank

SALISBURY, Md. --  The Salisbury Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a robbery at P-N-C Bank this afternoon.

Police say the suspect was on the run and led them on a chase following the robbery at the bank on North Salisbury Boulevard.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect at this time. There is no word yet if anyone was injured during the time of the robbery or the chase. That robbery remains under investigation. 

