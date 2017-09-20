Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion

NEWARK, De. -- New Castle County Police have arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Noone in connection to the home invasion that occurred in the community of Stones Throw Townhouses today.

According to police, the 77-year-old victim walked downstairs in her home on Cobble Creek Curve at around 8:30 a.m. when she found Noone in her house. Police said Noone ran from the house and they located her within the perimeter they set up in the neighborhood.

New County Castle County Police said Noone is charged Felony Home Invasion, Felony Assault, Felony Theft and Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest. She was then arraigned and held in lieu of $65,000 secured bail, police said.