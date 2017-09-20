Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion

Posted: 09/20/2017 22:25:00 -04:00 Updated:
Courtesy of New Castle County Police Courtesy of New Castle County Police

NEWARK, De. -- New Castle County Police have arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Noone in connection to the home invasion that occurred in the community of Stones Throw Townhouses today. 

According to police, the 77-year-old victim walked downstairs in her home on Cobble Creek Curve at around 8:30 a.m. when she found Noone in her house. Police said Noone ran from the house and they located her within the perimeter they set up in the neighborhood. 

New County Castle County Police said Noone is charged Felony Home Invasion, Felony Assault, Felony Theft and Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest. She was then arraigned and held in lieu of $65,000 secured bail, police said.

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Quantico Residents Complain About Dangerous Intersection

    Quantico Residents Complain About Dangerous Intersection

    09/20/2017 22:40:00 -04:002017-09-21 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-09-21 02:43:33 GMT
    Residents say drivers constantly drive through this stop sign located at the intersection of Quantico & Old Athol Rd.Residents say drivers constantly drive through this stop sign located at the intersection of Quantico & Old Athol Rd.
    Residents living near the intersection of Quantico Rd. and Old Athol Rd. are expressing frustration over dangerous drivers who, they say, commonly run the stop sign.More
    Residents living near the intersection of Quantico Rd. and Old Athol Rd. are expressing frustration over dangerous drivers who, they say, commonly run the stop sign.More

  • Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion

    Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion

    09/20/2017 22:25:00 -04:002017-09-21 02:25:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-21 02:36:24 GMT
    Courtesy of New Castle County PoliceCourtesy of New Castle County Police
    New Castle County Police have arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Noone in connection to the home invasion that occurred in the community of Stones Throw Townhouses this morning.More
    New Castle County Police have arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Noone in connection to the home invasion that occurred in the community of Stones Throw Townhouses this morning.More

  • Police: Suspect in Custody After a Robbery at PNC Bank

    Police: Suspect in Custody After a Robbery at PNC Bank

    09/20/2017 21:28:00 -04:002017-09-21 01:28:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-09-21 01:39:22 GMT
    The Salisbury Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a robbery at P-N-C Bank this afternoon.More
    The Salisbury Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a robbery at P-N-C Bank this afternoon.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices