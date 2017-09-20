Quantico Residents Complain About Dangerous Intersection

Residents say drivers constantly drive through this stop sign located at the intersection of Quantico & Old Athol Rd.

QUANTICO, Md. – Residents living near the intersection of Quantico Rd. and Old Athol Rd. are expressing frustration over dangerous drivers who, they say, commonly run the stop sign.

According to neighbors, there have been multiple accidents, children have been hit by cars an, luckily, only received minor injuries. However, they say the intersection is an accident waiting to happen.

“It's getting worse over time,” said a woman named Sarah, who prefers to keep her last name private. “It didn't use to be so bad but now it's almost every single car. One after one and they just don't stop. They don't even use it as a yield. They just keep going,” she said.

A WBOC news crew set up a camera at the intersection and recorded as cars, one after the other, rolled and sometimes outright drove right through the stop sign.

Residents say they have asked local and state officials for something to be done to keep drivers from running the sign but, so far, nothing effective has been done.

WBOC reached out to the State Highway Administration. However, SHA would not comment on the intersection in question.