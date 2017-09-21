Former NFL Cheerleader Completes Weekend Del. Prison Stays - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former NFL Cheerleader Completes Weekend Del. Prison Stays

Posted: 09/21/2017 04:07:00 -04:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader who pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old boy at a vacation rental home in Delaware no longer has to report every other weekend to a Delaware prison facility.

Fifty-year-old Molly Shattuck of Baltimore, a mother of three, was sentenced in 2015 to two years probation and ordered to report every other weekend, for 48 weekends, to a secure probation center, where offenders live in communal barracks and are assigned chores.

A Department of Correction spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday that Shattuck, who remains a registered sex offender, completed her weekend visits Aug. 20.

But court records show that prosecutors are seeking to extend Shattuck's probation because of outstanding issues regarding restitution.

Shattuck was ordered to pay the victim's therapy costs and $10,650 restitution to his parents.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 39 Arrests in Smyrna Street Drug Operation

    39 Arrests in Smyrna Street Drug Operation

    09/20/2017 04:11:00 -04:002017-09-20 08:11:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-09-20 14:51:57 GMT

    A major investigation into a street drug operation in Smyrna leads to the arrest of 39 people, authorities said.

    More

    A major investigation into a street drug operation in Smyrna, Del. has led to the arrest of 39 people, authorities said.

    More

  • Dover Police Arrest Three for Possession of Drugs & Firearms

    Dover Police Arrest Three for Possession of Drugs & Firearms

    09/20/2017 13:22:00 -04:002017-09-20 17:22:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-09-20 18:26:10 GMT
    DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department have arrested three people on drug and firearms charges during a traffic stop.Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Saulsbury Road and West North Street after the vehicle was seen leavingMore
    DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department have arrested three people on drug and firearms charges during a traffic stop.Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Saulsbury Road and West North Street after the vehicle was seen leavingMore

  • Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion

    Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion

    09/20/2017 22:25:00 -04:002017-09-21 02:25:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-21 02:36:24 GMT
    Courtesy of New Castle County PoliceCourtesy of New Castle County Police
    New Castle County Police have arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Noone in connection to the home invasion that occurred in the community of Stones Throw Townhouses this morning.More
    New Castle County Police have arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Noone in connection to the home invasion that occurred in the community of Stones Throw Townhouses this morning.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices