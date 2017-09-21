Officials Encourage Emergency Prep During National Preparedness Month

SNOW HILL, Md. - During National Preparedness Month, officials around the shore are encouraging folks to prepare for emergencies, both big and small.

Emergency services officials say prep is especially important now during the height of a very active hurricane season.

"Well, obviously, [the season] has people's attention more now than a docile season when there's not a lot of storms out there, but we like to encourage people to prepare whether it's an active hurricane season or not," said Worcester County Director of Emergency Services Fred Webster.

Webster said preparing for storms like tornadoes and severe thunder storms is just as important.

Officials encourage creating a personal or family emergency kit, filled with disaster essentials, such as first aid kits and flashlights.

"We encourage that so if you have to leave in a hurry, you don't have to hunt around and find things like your medication or spare eye glasses," said Webster.

Webster said preparing for personal emergencies is just as important, events like house fires and mass power outages.