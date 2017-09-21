Maryland House Speaker Returns After Liver Transplant

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland's longest-serving House Speaker says he has no plans to step down despite a recent liver transplant.

Michael E. Busch returned to his office in Annapolis last month after recovering from the procedure.



He said he's willing and able to continue his reign as speaker in January. He also said he'll be running for a ninth term in the legislature.



The 70-year-old Democrat has served 14 years as speaker. House Democrats say they will stand loyally by Busch. Lawmakers elect the speaker on the first day of each legislative session.



Busch was diagnosed with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The disease results from a buildup of fat in the liver that damages the organ.



A sister donated 60 percent of her healthy liver to Busch.