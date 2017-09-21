Maryland House Speaker Returns After Liver Transplant - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland House Speaker Returns After Liver Transplant

Posted: 09/21/2017 08:11:00 -04:00 Updated:
Maryland Speaker of the House Michael Busch Maryland Speaker of the House Michael Busch

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland's longest-serving House Speaker says he has no plans to step down despite a recent liver transplant.

Michael E. Busch returned to his office in Annapolis last month after recovering from the procedure.

He said he's willing and able to continue his reign as speaker in January. He also said he'll be running for a ninth term in the legislature.

The 70-year-old Democrat has served 14 years as speaker. House Democrats say they will stand loyally by Busch. Lawmakers elect the speaker on the first day of each legislative session.

Busch was diagnosed with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The disease results from a buildup of fat in the liver that damages the organ.

A sister donated 60 percent of her healthy liver to Busch.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former NFL Cheerleader Completes Weekend Del. Prison Stays

    Former NFL Cheerleader Completes Weekend Del. Prison Stays

    09/21/2017 04:07:00 -04:002017-09-21 08:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 4:10 AM EDT2017-09-21 08:10:21 GMT
    A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader who pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old boy at a vacation rental home in Delaware no longer has to report every other weekend to a Delaware prison facility.More
    A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader who pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old boy at a vacation rental home in Delaware no longer has to report every other weekend to a Delaware prison facility.More

  • 39 Arrests in Smyrna Street Drug Operation

    39 Arrests in Smyrna Street Drug Operation

    09/20/2017 04:11:00 -04:002017-09-20 08:11:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-09-20 14:51:57 GMT

    A major investigation into a street drug operation in Smyrna leads to the arrest of 39 people, authorities said.

    More

    A major investigation into a street drug operation in Smyrna, Del. has led to the arrest of 39 people, authorities said.

    More

  • Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion

    Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion

    09/20/2017 22:25:00 -04:002017-09-21 02:25:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-21 02:36:24 GMT
    Courtesy of New Castle County PoliceCourtesy of New Castle County Police
    New Castle County Police have arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Noone in connection to the home invasion that occurred in the community of Stones Throw Townhouses this morning.More
    New Castle County Police have arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Noone in connection to the home invasion that occurred in the community of Stones Throw Townhouses this morning.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices