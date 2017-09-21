McAuliffe Hires Private Consultant to Try to Lure Amazon - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)- Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he's hired a private consultant to help in trying to get Amazon to build its second headquarters in the state.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that Richmond, northern Virginia and Hampton Roads will craft pitches to the company. The state will submit a proposal offering Amazon its pick.

Speaking at an elementary school in Norfolk, McAuliffe said Virginia is a legitimate contender. He cited the state's central location on the East Coast as one of several advantages.

Seattle-based Amazon announced nearly two weeks ago its plans to build a second headquarters. The site would employ 50,000 people. Proposals are due by Oct. 19.

McAuliffe said the second headquarters will be "a game-changer for whoever gets it."

