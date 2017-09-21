2 Public Health Care Workers Want to Create Mosquito Emoji

BALTIMORE (AP)- Two public health care workers in Maryland have the itch to add a mosquito emoji to the online animal kingdom.



The Baltimore Sun reports Marla Shaivitz and Jeff Chertak want to generate buzz for the emoji with a petition to the Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit in charge of such characters.



The pair says people who hate and love mosquitoes should be able to express their feelings about them in a single character via text or on social media.



They say the emoji could be used in communications campaigns and warnings by scientists and public health workers. The emoji could also allow sickened individuals to identify themselves or warn others of an infested area.



A few emojis are added annually to the stock. The consortium will pick new ones next month.

